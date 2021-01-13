Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Stock Price Up 27.4%

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) rose 27.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.50 and last traded at $54.70. Approximately 1,960,877 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 293% from the average daily volume of 499,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.92.

PI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Impinj from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Impinj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.84 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average is $31.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Impinj had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. Research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 391,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $12,179,289.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,984,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,672 over the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Impinj by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 71,406 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Impinj by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Impinj by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Impinj by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

