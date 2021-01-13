Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) (LON:IMB) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) (LON:IMB) dropped 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,565.83 ($20.46) and last traded at GBX 1,589 ($20.76). Approximately 1,682,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,744,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,611 ($21.05).

IMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,922.09 ($25.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,532.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,394.99. The company has a market cap of £15.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 20th will be given a GBX 48.01 ($0.63) dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)’s previous dividend of $48.00. The ex-dividend date is Saturday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 3.47%. Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.44%.

In other news, insider Oliver Tant acquired 10,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,577 ($20.60) per share, with a total value of £159,008.91 ($207,746.16). Also, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz bought 15,000 shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,517 ($19.82) per share, with a total value of £227,550 ($297,295.53).

About Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) (LON:IMB)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

