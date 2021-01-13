Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Down 78.8% in December

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 78.8% from the December 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IMPUY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impala Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Renaissance Capital upgraded Impala Platinum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

Get Impala Platinum alerts:

OTCMKTS IMPUY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 69,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,675. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.99. Impala Platinum has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as chrome and nickel ores. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.