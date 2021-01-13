Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immunic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.28). Immunic posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immunic will report full-year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($2.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

IMUX stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,329. The company has a market cap of $366.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98. Immunic has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $23.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunic by 58.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Immunic by 11.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Immunic by 62.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the third quarter worth about $78,000. 28.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

