Immofinanz Ag (OTCMKTS:IMMZF) Short Interest Update

Immofinanz Ag (OTCMKTS:IMMZF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the December 15th total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immofinanz in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

IMMZF stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00. Immofinanz has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

IMMOFINANZ AG acquires, develops, owns, rents, and manages properties primarily in Austria, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, and Hungary. It develops office, retail, and other properties. The company manages offices under myhive brand; retail parks under STOP SHOP brand; and shopping centers under VIVO! brand.

