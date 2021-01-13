Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (IDL.V) (CVE:IDL) Trading Up 75%

Shares of Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (IDL.V) (CVE:IDL) were up 75% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 214,285 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 254% from the average daily volume of 60,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.67 million and a P/E ratio of -3.16.

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (IDL.V) Company Profile (CVE:IDL)

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd., a medical technology company, provides digital radiography equipment worldwide. The company offers imaging detectors; and flat panel detectors under Aquarius8600 and VetnovaXion names. It also provides Magellan, a medical image processing software; and Sirius, a veterinary image processing software.

