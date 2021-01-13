Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 428,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,636,000 after purchasing an additional 268,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,731,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,657,000 after purchasing an additional 629,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 892,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.24.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $208.15. 11,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,538. The stock has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $224.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

