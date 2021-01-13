II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Sets New 12-Month High at $85.44

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.44 and last traded at $85.25, with a volume of 50039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.37.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IIVI. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of II-VI in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. II-VI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -792.75, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $728.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.86 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. II-VI’s revenue was up 113.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $612,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,767,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 8,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $597,570.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,197 shares of company stock worth $26,434,407. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,495,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $401,166,000 after buying an additional 41,696 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,920,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,435,000 after acquiring an additional 417,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 490,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,169,000 after acquiring an additional 110,860 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of II-VI by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth $9,880,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

