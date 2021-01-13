iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IHRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on iHeartMedia from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 558,381 shares in the company, valued at $5,667,567.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,175,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,427,000 after buying an additional 612,838 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 3,107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 540,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 523,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,982,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,904,000 after buying an additional 403,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 318,494 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHRT stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $13.75. 677,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,441. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.57. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $19.69.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $744.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

