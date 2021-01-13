IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading Up 6.8%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) shares traded up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.95 and last traded at $91.14. 219,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 199,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.34.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush lowered IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.43.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.78 and a beta of -1.18.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe bought 111,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,933 shares of company stock worth $396,650. Company insiders own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGMS. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 23.2% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 928,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,555,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,719,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 35,350 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,209,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 26,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

