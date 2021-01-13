IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) (LON:IGAS) Shares Gap Up to $25.55

Shares of IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) (LON:IGAS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.55, but opened at $28.10. IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 550,522 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £31.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 13.09.

About IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) (LON:IGAS)

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

