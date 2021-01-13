Idle (IDLE) Reaches One Day Volume of $180,281.00

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Idle token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.04 or 0.00008122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a market cap of $2.56 million and $180,281.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00029773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00107336 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00062585 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00239176 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000656 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,749.33 or 0.87362415 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,655 tokens. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

