IDEX One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.42 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0322 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a total market cap of $18.14 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00041489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00043824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.46 or 0.00374590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.17 or 0.04311940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 564,070,518 coins. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

