Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Short Interest Update

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,000 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the December 15th total of 463,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 345,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDRA. Zacks Investment Research cut Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDRA traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.48. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.37). On average, equities research analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $160,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar acquired 69,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,292.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,595 shares of company stock valued at $215,515. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Idera Pharmaceuticals worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

