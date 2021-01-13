IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Trading 6.6% Higher

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) traded up 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.25 and last traded at $14.92. 183,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 141,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $449.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($3.10). The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.83 million. Equities analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Jason Throne sold 1,979 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $30,417.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 800,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $10,928,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 715.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 443.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 193.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 179.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

