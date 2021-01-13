Idea Chain Coin (ICH) Price Tops $2.30

Idea Chain Coin (CURRENCY:ICH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Idea Chain Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $2.30 or 0.00006610 BTC on exchanges. Idea Chain Coin has a market cap of $118.12 million and $140,815.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Idea Chain Coin has traded down 50.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00030163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00112012 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00258644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00063954 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00062557 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin Token Profile

Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,252,304 tokens. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com

Idea Chain Coin Token Trading

Idea Chain Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idea Chain Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idea Chain Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

