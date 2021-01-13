ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $216.27

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $216.27 and last traded at $215.76, with a volume of 999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.75.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

Get ICON Public alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.55.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $701.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.88 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 91.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 13.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 196.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 46,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 30,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the second quarter worth about $361,000. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.