ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $216.27

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $216.27 and last traded at $215.76, with a volume of 999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.75.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ICON Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $701.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.88 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ICON Public by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in ICON Public by 91.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 13.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 196.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 46,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 30,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

