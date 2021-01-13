iAnthus Capital (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Shares Up 5.8%

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) shares shot up 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.31. 1,233,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,268,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12.

iAnthus Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITHUF)

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc develops, owns, and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. Its products include smokable flower and pre-rolls; concentrates, such as vaporizer cartridges, wax products, tinctures, topicals, etc.; cannabis infused edibles; and various cannabidiol (CBD) products.

