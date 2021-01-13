IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IAG. BidaskClub upgraded IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CSFB set a $4.75 price target on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

NYSE:IAG opened at $3.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.82. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $335.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,586,756 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $186,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,832 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 7.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,447 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 321.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 398,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 304,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

