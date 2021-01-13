IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.65.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 39.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.1% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.04. 8,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,232. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.02. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $199.17.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

