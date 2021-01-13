Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) Short Interest Update

Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, a growth of 1,210.2% from the December 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.1 days.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Hyve Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of ITEPF stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. Hyve Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

