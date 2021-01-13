HyperCash (HC) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002000 BTC on major exchanges. HyperCash has a market cap of $29.90 million and approximately $9.93 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,127.96 or 0.99627063 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.17 or 0.00382438 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00017129 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.80 or 0.00564774 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00144892 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002457 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00025280 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002391 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 44,970,693 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

