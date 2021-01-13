Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hyliion Holdings Corp. provides electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicle. The company’s solutions utilize its proprietary battery systems, control software and data analytics combined with fully integrated electric motors and power electronics, to produce electrified powertrain systems. Hyliion Holdings Corp., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HYLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

HYLN opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. Hyliion has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.36). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hyliion will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cedar Park, Texas.

