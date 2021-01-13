Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at CIBC

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HRNNF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hydro One from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded Hydro One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hydro One from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Hydro One from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hydro One from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

OTCMKTS HRNNF traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.78. 49,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,875. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

