Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $60.09

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.09 and traded as high as $74.74. Hyatt Hotels shares last traded at $73.62, with a volume of 379,595 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on H. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.09.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.23). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $1.0144 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $2,338,569.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,904,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $228,636.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,909 shares of company stock worth $2,615,476. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of H. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 552.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

