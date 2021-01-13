Hush (HUSH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16,094.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, Hush has traded 40% lower against the dollar. Hush has a market cap of $257,254.01 and $16,094.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can currently be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.67 or 0.00313817 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00071111 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00036208 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

