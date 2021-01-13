Huobi BTC 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,637.00 (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $178.78 million and approximately $3,637.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC token can now be purchased for about $37,166.32 or 0.99641008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00029832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00107958 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00062962 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00240420 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000665 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,619.42 or 0.87451000 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 4,810 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Token Trading

Huobi BTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

