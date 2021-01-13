Huntington National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $107.67 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.47. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on YUM. UBS Group lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.44.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,618 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,061. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

