Huntington National Bank Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $11,727,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA opened at $71.09 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.78 and a 200 day moving average of $62.85.

