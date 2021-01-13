Huntington National Bank Lowers Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 200,190 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 45.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in M/I Homes by 1.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 5.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in M/I Homes by 29.3% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $49.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.07. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $847.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

