Huntington National Bank Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,872 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Masco by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,819,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,092,676,000 after purchasing an additional 432,505 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Masco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,110,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,053,543,000 after acquiring an additional 65,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Masco by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,272,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $676,591,000 after acquiring an additional 364,660 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Masco by 29.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,849,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,229,000 after acquiring an additional 877,006 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Masco by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,644,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,926,000 after acquiring an additional 291,028 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.34.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $60.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. Analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

In other Masco news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $123,692.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at $759,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $205,946.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

