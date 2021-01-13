Huntington National Bank Has $1.64 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $4,382,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 7.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Novartis during the second quarter worth about $217,000. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

NYSE NVS opened at $93.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.54 and a 200-day moving average of $87.42. The company has a market cap of $214.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

