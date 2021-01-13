Huntington National Bank Has $1.11 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,213,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,049 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Progressive by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,703,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,295 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,785 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,503,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,641,000 after acquiring an additional 66,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Progressive by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,128,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,200,000 after buying an additional 668,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.07.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $317,414.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total transaction of $275,729.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,840.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 67,018 shares of company stock valued at $6,310,828. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $95.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 68.45%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

