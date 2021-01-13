Huntington National Bank Acquires 5,888 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $68.43 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $81.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.09.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $34,817.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214 over the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

