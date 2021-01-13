Humana (NYSE:HUM) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $456.55.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $422.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.37. Humana has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $474.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Humana will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Humana by 53.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 9.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Humana by 34.9% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 12.8% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 10.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

