Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1027581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.86.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBM. Scotiabank increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.75 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cormark increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.21.

Get Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$2.24 million and a PE ratio of -14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.37.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$421.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$362.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total value of C$40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,000.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.