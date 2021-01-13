HT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

HT Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. NIKE accounts for approximately 0.1% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. BidaskClub downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.85.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.30. 109,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,792,360. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

