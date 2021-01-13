HT Partners LLC Invests $227,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

HT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.16. 49,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,713,640. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

