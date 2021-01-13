Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. cut its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $200,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $34.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

