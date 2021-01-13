Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Shares Up 9.6%

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) shares shot up 9.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.06. 1,639,637 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,234,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68.

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUSA. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Houston American Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Houston American Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Houston American Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Houston American Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000.

About Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

