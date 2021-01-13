Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Hostess Brands from a f rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.76. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $14.81.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.10 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 212,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $2,841,286.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 349,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,665,571.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,292,282 shares of company stock worth $57,809,677. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,325,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,397,000 after purchasing an additional 140,054 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 696,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 50,597 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after acquiring an additional 98,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.