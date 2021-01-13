HOQU (HQX) Price Tops $0.0015

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last week, HOQU has traded down 51.5% against the dollar. One HOQU token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $254,657.32 and approximately $7,537.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HOQU alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00041234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00045387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.18 or 0.00378852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,441.40 or 0.04260346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a token. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.