Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.97

Hong Kong Television Network Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.97 and traded as high as $31.80. Hong Kong Television Network shares last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 1,391 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hong Kong Television Network in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.97.

Hong Kong Television Network Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the multimedia business in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the multimedia production, content distribution, and other multimedia related activities; and operation of e-shopping mall, providing a Â’one-stop shop' platform, including online shopping and delivery services.

