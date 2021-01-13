Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.5% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,766,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after buying an additional 1,104,581 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,208,000 after buying an additional 362,958 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $58,506,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 45.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,085,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $157,015,000 after acquiring an additional 338,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.06.

HON traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.88. 2,483,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,526. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $216.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.22 and a 200 day moving average of $175.89. The stock has a market cap of $146.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 44,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at $329,508. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.