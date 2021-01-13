Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Holdings Raised by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 2.6% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 46,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 11,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 86,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $208.88. 2,483,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,526. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.57. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.06.

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 44,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.