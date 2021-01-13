Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total transaction of $821,522.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,842.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total transaction of $574,091.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,909.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,775 shares of company stock valued at $46,623,683. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $513.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.39, a PEG ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.93 and a 1 year high of $566.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $536.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $483.70.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NOW. Truist boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.56.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

