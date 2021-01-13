Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,007 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,007 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Eaton by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,707,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,806,745,000 after buying an additional 106,499 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,831,000 after buying an additional 102,312 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,560,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,175,000 after acquiring an additional 89,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $128.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $130.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.86.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

