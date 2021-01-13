Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $125,977.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,269.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $1,641,856.26. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,060 shares of company stock worth $2,808,462. 27.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.76.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $53.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.95. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $120.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

