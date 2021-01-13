Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $341.85 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $356.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $95.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LMT shares. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

